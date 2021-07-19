Mayor Duterte told cops to intensify operation vs. liquor ban violators

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 July) — Mayor Sara Duterte asked Monday the Davao City Police Office to intensify their operations against individuals selling intoxicating beverages in communities despite the implementation of a ban on alcoholic drinks to stem the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This after the local government received reports that alcoholic drinks are still being sold amid the liquor ban, at much higher prices by some stores.

Speaking over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5), the mayor noted that the prohibition on buying and selling of liquors remains in effect even after the quarantine status of the city eased to general community quarantine or GCQ with heightened restrictions starting July 16 to 31, after 40 days of being under the modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ from June 5 to July 15.

The liquor ban has been in effect since November 2, 2020, which was put in place to help control the transmission of infections.

Duterte said the local government wants to avoid people from gathering, particularly drinking sessions, which may potentially lead to the spread of more infections.

“As of now, there is no discussion to lift the liquor ban. You have to understand that when liquor is available at the sari-sari store in the community, there is a tendency that people will buy and gather after work. We want to avoid gathering,” she said.

As of July 18, the Department of Health-Davao reported 186 new cases of COVID-19 in Davao City, bringing the total to 28,499 with 2,450 active cases, 25,081 recoveries and 968 deaths. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

