Mayor Sara plans to put up museum for President Duterte

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 July) – Mayor Sara Duterte said that she plans to put up a museum devoted to her father, President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who is the first Mindanawon leader to sit as the country’s chief executive.

She said during her program over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Monday that she got the idea of building a museum for her father after her visit to Cebu last Friday where she met with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Duterte said the provincial government of Cebu has created a museum to give honor to the former governors of the province and provide a place to learn about the history of Cebu.

She said her 76-year-old father, who will end his term on June 30, 2022, also deserves to have a museum devoted to him, being the first leader from Davao and Mindanao to become president of the country.

Before becoming the country’s 16th President, he served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, served as vice mayor to his daughter-mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor again from 2013 until 2016 with son, Paolo, as vice mayor.

“We looked at their government museum. They have a government museum for politics where you can learn about the history of their governors and province of Cebu. We got the idea of setting up our own here in Davao City because we produced a President in the country and I think that we should have something like that for him,” the mayor said.

She said the planned museum will be separate from the existing Museo Dabawenyo, which highlights the culture and arts of the city.

The presidential daughter, who has yet to finalize her decision whether to run for president, said she met with Garcia to ask her permission to conduct a consultation with Cebuanos on her possible presidential bid. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

