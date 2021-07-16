Missing child found dead inside culvert in Iligan City

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 16 July) – A missing child was found dead trapped inside a small culvert near the chapel in Zone 3-A in Brgy. Del Carmen in Iligan City around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The child was identified as Ian Viscayno, 4.

Pablito Abragan Jr., village chief recalled warning children who were playing in the rain on Thursday afternoon to go home as the floodwater was rising.

He said he learned later that Viscayno failed to come home.

He said they searched for the child until late in the afternoon but failed to find him.

He added that around 5:00 p.m. Thursday the road and the drainage system were flooded and were no longer visible.

The search led by Victor Carpentiro, chair of the barangay’s peace and order committee continued on Friday morning, Abragan said. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

