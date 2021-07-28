Online booking feature for vaccination of DQR up next week

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 July) – Dabawenyos will be allowed to choose their schedule for vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the online booking feature of the Safe Davao QR (DQR) will be up next week to provide convenience and avoid overcrowding at the vaccination sites, a local health official said.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, focal person for Davao City COVID-19 Task Force, said in an interview on Wednesday that the developers of the DQR will pilot test the online booking feature from Thursday to Friday to improve the system before it can be launched next week.

Once available, she said the Dabawenyos who have already been pre-registered for anti-COVID-19 vaccination can access their existing DQR accounts to set their preferred schedule from among the available dates.

Those who will have successfully booked via the DQR system will receive an automated confirmation message on the date, time, and venue of their vaccination, Schlosser said.

“At the moment, the system is almost complete. Those who have preregistered, all you have to do is to open your previous account and you can see there ‘schedule an appointment’,” she said.

The local government, Schlosser said, hopes to address the complaints of several Dabawenyos who have not received a schedule of their vaccination even after preregistering via the DQR system. The pre-registration feature of the DQR system started on May 25.

Based on the data published on covid19.davaocity.gov.ph, 330,945 Dabawenyos received the first of the two-dose vaccines while those who completed two doses reached 149,122, comprising 12.42% of the target of 1.2 million to achieve “herd immunity.”

There are 21 operational vaccination sites in the city.

As of July 27, Department of Health (DOH)-Davao reported that total COVID-19 cases in the city reached 29,853, with 2,393 active, 26,446 recovered, and 1,014 died.

Schlosser urged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The second confirmed local case of the Delta variant in Davao Region was a 28-year-old female patient in Davao City who was exposed to a confirmed positive at her workplace last month.

A 22-year-old female patient was the region’s first confirmed local case of Delta variant, detected in Tagum City. Both cases have been tagged as recovered.

According to the DOH-Davao, the two Delta cases were detected from among the 593 samples sent for genome sequencing by the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit to the University of the Philippines – Philippine Genome Center from June 3 to July 1, 2021.

Aside from Delta, 27 cases of Alpha variant and 50 cases of Beta variant were also detected: Davao City, four Alpha and five Beta; Davao del Sur, four Beta; Davao del Norte, 14 Alpha and 36 Beta; Davao de Oro, two Alpha and two Beta; and Davao Oriental, two Alpha and three Beta. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

