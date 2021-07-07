Remains of six soldiers who died in Sulu plane crash given military honors

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 07 July) – Full military honors greeted the remains of six soldiers who were among the 53 fatalities of the C-130 plane that crashed Sunday in Patikul, Sulu upon their arrival Wednesday morning at the Philippine Air Force (PAF) base at Lumbia Airport here.

The remains arrived on board a PAF C-295 medium transport plane from Zamboanga City.

Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division (4ID) and PAF Tactical Operations Group 10 rendered a salute as the metal caskets draped with Philippine flags were carried out from the plane.

4ID spokesperson Maj. Franscisco Garello Jr. identified the remains as those of Sgt. Butch Maestro of Balingoan town, Misamis Oriental; Private Marcelino Alquisar of Impasugong town, Bukidnon; Privates Mark Nash Lumanta and Vic Monera of Maramag, Bukidnon; Private Mel Mark Angana of Malaybalay City, Bukidnon; and Private Raymar Carmona of Kitcharao town, Agusan del Norte.

Garello said the six were the ones who were first identified from among the 53 victims of the crash.

He said aside from the military honors, there will be a military vigil Wednesday night at the 4ID gym.

He said the remains will be brought by military trucks to their respective residences on Thursday. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

