VM Baste Duterte tests positive for COVID

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 July) – Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mayor Sara Duterte revealed.

The mayor posted on Wednesday a screenshot of her video call with members of the First Family: President Rodrigo R. Duterte and his former wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman, Davao City 1st District Representative Paulo “Pulong,” and Sebastian.

She said the family could only meet online after learning that the president’s younger son tested positive of COVID-19, and hoped for his quick recovery.

It was not revealed how the vice mayor contracted the virus.

It was also unclear if he was experiencing symptoms or undergoing isolation in a facility or at home.

As of July 21, Department of Health-Davao reported 205 new cases in the city, bringing the total to 28,903 with 2,098 active, 25,819 recoveries, and 986 dead.

The city has been placed under General Community Quarantine with “heightened restrictions” from July 16-31. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

