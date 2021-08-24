1,700 Meranaws flee as military clashes with Dawlah Islamia

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 24 Aug) – Clashes between military forces and the ISIS-inspired Dawlah Islamia during the past few days in the boundary of Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte have displaced more than 1,700 Meranaws, reports said.

Lt. Col. Julius Librada, commanding officer of the 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalion, said in a report that the encounters erupted in villages of Madalum in Lanao del Sur and in the municipalities of Munai and Tangcal in Lanao del Norte. The first clash reportedly took place noon last Saturday between elements of the 51st Infantry Battalion of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade against some 30 Dawlah Islamia armed men.

Abel Moya, director of the peace-building group Pakigdait, Inc., said the evacuees were mainly from Tangcal town. Some sought refuge at the Bayabao Multipurpose Building and Proper Tangcal Gym, while others stayed with relatives and friends.

The municipal government of Tangcal, Moya said, distributed relief goods and food packs to the displaced families.

Troops from the 51IB found and detonated an improvised explosive device intended to inflict casualties on government soldiers, Librada said.

He added that they met with Tangcal municipal and barangay officials Tuesday morning and urged them to strengthen security measures in their respective areas.

“We asked them to report to the police, military or municipal hall if they see people they don’t know,” he added.

Librada said he assured residents that the military will secure the community from possible atrocities by terrorists.

A total of 406 families from different barangays have been displaced, he added.

Librada said the 125th Base Command of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front have likewise “assured full support to the military’s efforts in securing the municipality.” (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

