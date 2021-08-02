2 new Delta cases reported in Davao Region

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 Aug) – Two additional cases of Delta variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been detected in Davao Region, Department of Health (DOH)-Davao reported on Friday.

The region now has six known cases of this variant.

One of the two additional Delta cases was a 37-year-old resident of Davao City, who was swabbed last July 6 and recovered from the infection last July 16.

The other Delta case was detected in Davao del Sur, the first-ever case of this type in the province. The patient, swabbed last July 10, is currently in quarantine, according to DOH-Davao.

Out of the six Delta cases, four were reported in Davao City. The first Delta variant case of the region was reported last July 24 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

The DOH-Davao has yet to release additional information about the additional Delta variant cases. The Delta variant originally surfaced in India.

The agency’s Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit is closely coordinating with the concerned local government units for appropriate management.

Aside from the new Delta variant cases, genome sequencing results released by the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC) in Diliman last August 5 showed that 16 cases of the Alpha variant and 33 cases of the Beta variant were detected in the region.

Of these total, Davao City reported 6 Alpha and 21 Beta; Davao del Norte, six Alpha and 12 Beta; Davao de Oro, one Alpha; and Davao Oriental, three Alpha.

To date, the region now has a total of 64 Alpha and 161 Beta, which originally surfaced in the UK and South Africa, respectively.

As of August 5, DOH-Davao reported 56,012 cases with 6,653 active, 47,493 recoveries, and 1,868 deaths.

Out of the total cases, Davao City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mindanao, logged 31,259 cases with 2,802 active, 27,400 recoveries and 1,057 deaths. Davao de Oro tallied 4,326 cases, Davao del Norte with 10,767, Davao del Sur with 4,728, Davao Occidental with 1,163, and Davao Oriental with 3,769. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

