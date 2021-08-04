4 Lanao del Norte towns record high daily virus infections

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 21 August) – Four towns in Lanao del Norte registered Thursday high numbers of COVID-19 infections, a health official said.

Kapatagan logged the most cases at 103, followed by Lala (90), Tubod (43) and Bacolod (40), according to Dr. Marujita Isabel Lao-Opamen, Provincial Health Officer.

Opamen, citing data released by the Incident Management Team, said the province has recorded 2,607 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Of this number, 2,011 have recovered, and 123 died as of Thursday.

Of the 473 active cases as of Thursday, 52 were new infections. Twenty-four patients recovered on the same day.

Meanwhile, Governor Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo issued Wednesday Executive Order No. 22 prescribing interim health protocol in the entire province until August 31.

The order prohibits meetings, conferences, conventions, trainings, sports activities, cockfighting and billiard games.

All tourism sites and destinations are temporarily closed to the public during the same period. These include beach resorts, falls, rivers, lakes, garden resorts, swimming pools, bike and mountaineering trails.

Pregnant women, people with health risks, and those below 18 years old and 65 years old and above are not allowed to go out except for essential travel. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

