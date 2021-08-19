51 houses destroyed in Iligan fire

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 20 August) – A three-hour fire on Thursday razed 51 houses in Purok 1, a coastal village of Buruun, about 15 kilometers west of Iligan City.

Buruun barangay chair Neneth Paradela said the blaze affected 484 individuals who are now being housed at the gymnasium.

Fire Officer 2 Julian Tangub Jr., chief Investigator at the Bureau of Fire Protection Central said the houses were made of light materials and built close to each other.

He added that sea winds fanned the fire making it spread fast.

He said they received the fire alarm from the Buruun fire station around 1:45 p.m.

Twelve fire trucks from Iligan City and three others from Lanao del Norte responded to the incident, he said.

The fire also affected the power lines of Iligan Light and Power Inc. and internet service of the Philippine Long Distance Telephone.

Tangub said the flow of traffic was not hampered while the firemen tried to contain the fire.

The firemen declared a “fire out” around 4:45 p.m., he said, adding damage was estimated at P300, 000.

“No one was hurt or injured during the fire,” he said. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

