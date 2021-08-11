591 police personnel vaccinated in Iligan

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 11 August) – A total of 591 uniformed and non-uniformed personnel at the Iligan City Police Office (ICPO) have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement, ICPO spokesperson Major Zandrez Panolong said 147 personnel belonging to A3 category were vaccinated last month, and 444 who belong to A4 category got vaccinated on Tuesday at the La Salle Academy.

Panolong said the inoculation used four brands of vaccine.

Colonel Wilbur Salaguste, officer-in-charge of ICPO said the police personnel need the vaccines, as they are exposed to the virus as frontliners.

He said he was glad that majority of the police personnel submitted themselves for vaccination.

The vaccination at La Salle Academy on Tuesday was exclusive for police personnel in the city. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

