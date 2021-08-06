6 more Delta cases detected in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 24 Aug) – Six more cases of the Delta variant have been detected from among COVID-19 patients here, bringing the total for Cagayan de Oro to 31, the highest among cities in Mindanao.

In its August 23 briefer, the Department of Health (DOH), the University of the Philippines – Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC), and the UP – National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH) reported the detection of six new Delta cases in Northern Mindanao.

Dr. Ted Yu, of the City Health Office (CHO), said the six are all from Cagayan de Oro.

He said they have traced the cases to four females living in Barangay Lumbia and two males, one residing in Barangay Macasandig and the other one in Barangay Bulua.

“The three females in Barangay Lumbia belong to one household,” Yu said during the press briefing Tuesday.

He said medical front liners are going about locating five of the patients that have already been released.

He said the sixth, a son of an earlier Delta variant case, is still recuperating at an isolation unit here.

Mayor Oscar Moreno directed the CHO to ramp up the vaccination of residents and intensify contact tracing efforts as deterrent to the Delta variant.

“This is the preventive measure against the highly infectious Delta variant,” Moreno said. “Wear mask, face shield and practice social distancing,” he added. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

