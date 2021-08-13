A month of ECQ in CDO affected 12,000 workers – NEDA

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 13 Aug) – More than 12,000 workers have either lost their jobs or been underemployed in just a month of heightened quarantine measures implemented in this city, the National Economic Development Authority in Region 10 (NEDA-10) said.

NEDA-10 Regional Director Maylah Faye Aurora Cariño said the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) implemented from July 16 to August 15 have “dented the employment figures,” affecting 12,334 workers in Cagayan de Oro.

She said 530 firms in the city have declared they would temporarily shut down their operations during the 45-day period.

She said another 366 firms have implemented flexible work arrangement among its workers, which affected more than 7,205 workers.

Councilor George Goking, who chairs the city council’s trade and commerce committee, said the figure of affected workers can run as high as 15,000 workers.

“The government figures are conservative. Many local traders are telling us they can no longer afford to lose more money,” Goking said.

He said a businessman friend of his who owns a restaurant and several shops now only earns P1,000 a day.

“No business can survive with that kind of earnings,” Goking said.

The National Inter-Agency Task Force have deescalated the status of Cagayan de Oro along with Iloilo City and Laguna from the restrictive ECQ to modified ECQ.

Mayor Oscar Moreno lauded the move, saying it is a welcome respite for the workers and economy of Cagayan de Oro.

“I hope this will not be a license for the Cagayan de Oro residents to go out and party. The virus is still out there,” Moreno stressed. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments