Bukidnon capitol ordered closed for 2 days for disinfection

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 11 August) – The provincial capitol in Malaybalay City will be closed for two days starting Thursday for disinfection.

Bukidnon Gov. Jose Ma. Zubiri Jr. issued the closure order Tuesday, the same day the province recorded 327 COVID-19 cases, “for the safety and protection of the provincial government employees”.

“There is a need to conduct a thorough disinfection within all offices in the capitol compound,” Zubiri said in his memorandum order.

The disinfection of the capitol complex will start on August 12 until August 13.

According to the Department of Health (DOH)-Region 10, 327 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bukidnon, the highest in Northern Mindanao last Tuesday.

In the DOH briefer issued on August 10, Cagayan de Oro came in second with 255 cases.

The briefer said 815 cases were recorded in the five provinces and the two highly urbanized cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan in Region 10.

Aside from Bukidnon and Cagayan de Oro, the briefer said 150 cases were reported in Misamis Oriental, 50 cases in Camiguin Island province, four in Misamis Occidental and two in Lanao del Norte.

Eleven deaths were reported — four in Camiguin, four in Bukidnon and three in Misamis Oriental.

Recovery rate is high in Region 10 at 78.78 percent.

The provincial capitol of Bukidnon was also closed for a few days in August last year after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The provincial government has around 3,600 employees including job orders. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments