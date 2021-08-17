Butuan grad tops mining licensure exam, 5 other Mindanawons in Top 10

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 Aug) – A graduate of the Caraga State University (CSU) in Butuan City topped the August 2021 Mining Engineering Licensure Examination of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) while five others from Mindanao made it to the Top 10.

Topnotcher Andy L. Macasaet obtained a rating of 88.25%, besting 205 other passers out of the 274 who took the licensure examination conducted in Baguio City, Cebu City, Cotabato City, and Legazpi City.

Other Mindanawons in the Top 10 are Loren Joy E. Gonzales, 87.65% (5th), of the University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP) in Davao City, and fellow USEP graduate Christine Andrea M. Reconalla, 87.30% (6th).

The rest are all CSU graduates: Manuel G. Sarong Jr., 87.30% (tied at 6th); Kent F. Pantolla, 87%, (9th); and Harvy Jason S. Contreras, 86.90% (10th).

Completing the list of topnotchers are Hobbie A. Capuyan, a graduate of Cebu Institute of Technology-University, 88.10% (2nd); Rovin Jay B. Sallena, Bicol State University-Legazpi, 87.85% (3rd); Artsheil Aldrene T. Gilig, Cebu Institute of Technology-University, 87.75% (4th); Jennel Raven V. Dytuco, Saint Louis University in Baguio City and Genevieve B. Langga, of Cebu Institute of Technology-University, both 87.15% (tied in 7th); and Emily Joyce E. dela Cruz, University of Philippines-Diliman, 87.05% (8th). (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

