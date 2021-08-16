CDO tallies 4 new Delta variant cases

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 16 August) – The highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 infected four more residents here based on results released by the Philippine Genome Center, local health officials said on Monday.

Dr. Ted Yu of the City Health Office said the new patients included three females aged 56, 37 and 25 years old, and a one-year-old male infant.

Yu said the infant is currently in a neighboring city.

He said they were notified about the results by the Philippine Genome Center last Sunday.

“The three females were found positive last July 27 during tests conducted by their company,” Yu said in the daily briefing here, adding the three women worked in the same firm.

He said the three women have initially recovered and have been released from their isolation unit when the results from the genome center came last Sunday.

He said the women were isolated again in an isolation facility run by the Department of Health regional office.

Yu said contact-tracing showed that the women have six primary contacts in their residences in barangays Macasandig, Carmen and Balulang.

As for the infant, Yu said they are coordinating with the local government unit where the child and the mother are presently residing.

The four new patients brought the total number of Delta variant cases in Cagayan de Oro to 25 as of Monday afternoon.

News of the new Delta variant infections came on the same day President Rodrigo Duterte downgraded the city’s quarantine status from Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) to Modified ECQ. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

