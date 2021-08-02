Davao City extends liquor ban, curfew until end of 2021

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 August)— The 24/7 liquor ban and curfew hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. here will stay until the end of this year.

This after Mayor Sara Duterte released Executive Order 37 on Monday, extending the curfew and liquor ban “to regulate some activities that can contribute to local transmission” amid the surge of cases and threats of new variants of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Section 1 provides that the liquor ban applies in all public places. Exempted from curfew are those who need to work or do business during those hours.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution No. 130-A dated July 29, 2021 retained the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions of this city until August 15, 2021.

The 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew has been in effect since November 20, 2020, after the city reverted to GCQ from a Modified GCQ amid the surge of COVID-19 cases, while the liquor ban since November 2 “to put the transmission of COVID-19 under control.”

Last July 19, Duterte ordered the police to intensify operations against individuals selling intoxicating beverages in communities after the local government received reports that alcoholic drinks are being sold at a much higher price amid the prohibition.

She said the local government wants to avoid the gathering of people, particularly drinking sessions, which may potentially lead to the spread of more infections.

“As of now, there is no discussion to lift the liquor ban. You have to understand that when liquor is available at the sari-sari store in the community, there is a tendency that people will buy and gather (to drink) after work. We want to avoid gathering,” she said.

As of August 1, the Department of Health – Davao region reported 54,818 cases with 6,795 active, 46,213 recoveries and 1,810 deaths.

Out of the total cases, Davao City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mindanao, logged 30,690 cases with 2,766 active, 26,894 recoveries and 1,030 deaths. Davao de Oro tallied 4,265 cases, Davao del Norte with 10,560, Davao del Sur with 4,637, Davao Occidental with 1,037 and Davao Oriental with 3,629. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments