Davao City’s vax goal: 15,000 daily

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 August) — The city government here aims to vaccinate at least 15,000 residents daily from the average of 10,000 daily to achieve population protection before the year ends.

Davao City accounts for the highest number of cases among Mindanao’s 27 provinces and 33 cities. It also has the highest population as of the 2020 census, at 1,776,949.

As of August 17, a total of 303,282 have been fully vaccinated. This represents 17.1% of the city’s 1.8 million population. The city government is targeting to vaccinate 1.2 million residents to achieve herd immunity. The fully vaccinated residents account for 25.3% of 1.2 million while 465,391 residents received their first dose.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, focal person for Davao City COVID-19 Task Force, told the Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that Mayor Sara Duterte aims to ramp up the vaccination drive, targeting to inoculate at least 15,000 individuals daily from the average of 10,000 daily.

She added that the mobile vaccination rollout initiated by the councilors would help attain the target, as they can bring immunization programs to the members of the priority list A2 or senior citizens and A3 or persons with comorbidities.

“Instead of them going to the vaccine sites, the councilors will bring the vaccines to their communities,” she said.

DOH-Davao reported 63,389 cases as of August 22, of which 9,389 are active, 51,967 recoveries and 2,033 deaths.

Davao City posted the highest at 34,835, of which 4,024 are active, 29,677 recoveries and 1,134 deaths. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments