Davao Region receives 102,960 additional doses of Pfizer vaccines

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 Aug) – The Davao Region received additional 102,960 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thursday, bringing the total doses of all vaccines combined delivered to the region to 1,927,480 as of August 12.

The vaccines were flown over to the Davao International Airport via Philippine Airlines Flight PR 1813, which landed around 11 a.m.

The Department of Health (DOH)-Davao urged the public to have themselves pre-registered with their respective local government units to secure a schedule for their vaccination.

As of August 10, a total of 1,105,875 doses were administered across the 372 vaccination sites established in the region since the vaccination started last March 5. Of this total, 717,392 individuals received the first dose and 388,483 had been fully inoculated

Davao City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mindanao, logged 401,415 individuals inoculated with the first dose and 263,195 with the second dose or 21.93% of the target 1,200,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

In other provinces, Davao de Oro recorded 71,622 individuals jabbed with first dose and 28,088 second dose; Davao del Norte, 101,548 first dose and 47,394 second dose; Davao del Sur, 51,066 first dose and 23,952 second dose; Davao Occidental, 26,211 first dose and 8,719 second dose; and Davao Oriental, 65,530 first dose and 17,135 second dose. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments