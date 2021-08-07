Delta variant cases in CDO: 21 as 8 more cases recorded

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 07 August) — Health officials here said eight more Delta variant cases were found here as the number of active COVID-19 cases nearly breached the 2,000-mark on Saturday.

Dr. Ted Yu of the City Health Office (CHO) here said a six-year old child is among the eight new Delta variant cases confirmed by the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) on Friday. He said this brought to 21 the total number of Delta variant cases recorded in the city.

Yu said the patients came from barangays Kauswagan, Bulua, Kauswagan, Balulang and Carmen, this city.

He said one patient infected with the Delta variant has died while four had been released from isolation when they were informed they tested positive for the highly infectious variant.

Yu said the situation of Delta variant cases has become difficult because location of the patients is now widely spread throughout the city.

“Unlike before when the Delta variant struck at two families only, this time the virus has spread to six barangays,” Yu said during the daily news briefings here on Saturday.

He said all eight patients are now isolated in a city treatment and monitoring facility.

Mayor Oscar Moreno immediately ordered an intensive contact tracing to track down those who might have gotten infected by the Delta variant.

In its report on Friday, the CHO said 136 new Covid-19 infections were detected, bringing the total active cases to 1,942.

Yu said 56 of the new 136 infections are workers of a construction firm building the multi-million-flood control dike along the Cagayan de Oro River. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

