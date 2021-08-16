DepEd-12 eyes 1.2M enrollees from elementary to senior high school

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 16 August – The Department of Education (DepEd) in Region 12 is targeting to enlist nearly 1.2 million learners before the opening of formal classes on Sept. 13.

Anton Maganto, DepEd-Region 12 spokesperson, said the enrollment activities have started on Monday in all public schools in the region’s four provinces and four cities for the school year 2021-2022.

He said their target is based on last year’s enrollment of 1,190,374 learners from elementary to senior high school in public and private schools in the region.

“We’re hoping that about the same number of learners will enroll in our schools this school year,” he said in a radio interview.

DepEd central office has set the enrolment period from Aug. 16 to Sept. 13 based on its updated school calendar.

As standard procedure, Maganto said public schools will automatically enroll their learners to the next grade levels and the teachers will just call the parents or guardians for validation and confirmation.

He said the confirmation may be done through the submission of the enrollment and survey forms to concerned schools and designated sites.

Maganto said the region’s eight school divisions have also intensified their preparations for the opening of classes, which will still be done through various non-contact learning modes due to the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

These are the divisions of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

He said the ongoing preparations are geared towards the opening of classes on Sept. 13 and still without the face-to-face classes amid the threats posed by the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 Delta variant.

Based on the Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan formulated by the regional office’s curriculum division, Maganto said local schools will continue to implement the modular, online, and blended modes, and these will be supplemented by television and radio-based instruction.

He said the concerned schools are currently making the necessary adjustments with the modalities that they will be offering based on their experiences last year.

Maganto said some school divisions are working on maximizing the use of online platforms this year, including the offering of lessons through their official Facebook pages.

“Our schools are more prepared now compared to last year as they already implemented these learning modalities and learned how to adjust with them,” he said. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments