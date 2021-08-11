DepEd to set up mobile enrollment booths in GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 11 August) – The Department of Education (DepEd) will set up mobile booths next week in strategic areas here in line with the start of the enrollment period for the school year 2021-2022.

Kenneth Carisma, the spokesperson of DepEd city division office, said Wednesday the negotiations are underway with concerned stakeholders for the establishment of the mobile enrollment booths in public markets and shopping malls here.

He said the move is part of their efforts to make the enrollment process more simplified and accessible to local residents amid the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The simplified enrollment and survey forms will be made available to parents of the prospective learners and personnel assigned in the mobile enrollment booths will accept and process them, he said.

“Under this setup, parents from any area in the city may enroll their children to their preferred schools,” he said in an interview over local television show “Morning Hataw.”

Carisma said public schools will also implement some of their best practices in previous enrollments, among them the delivery of the forms directly to the communities.

He said they will continue with the online enrollment process and the procedure will be announced soon through the official Facebook page of the public elementary and secondary schools.

The schools, through the teachers, are also mandated to automatically endorse and enrol their learners to the next grade level, he said.

Carisma said the assigned teacher advisers will call the learner’s parents or guardian to confirm the enrollment.

He said they will continue to implement limited face-to-face transactions but these will be conducted by schedule to facilitate the observance of safe physical distancing.

Based on the school calendar released by DepEd central office, the enrollment period will be from Aug. 16 to Sept. 13, the scheduled opening of formal classes.

In the previous school year, the DepEd city division listed a total of 178,622 enrolled learners, with 155,751 in public and 22,871 in private schools.

Local schools implemented various alternative modes of learning with the suspension of face-to-face classes due to Covid-19.

These are the modular, online, and blended modes, which are supplemented by television and radio-based instruction. Over 70 percent of the learners took the modular mode. (MindaNews)

