DOH-Davao reports 15 new Delta cases

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 Aug) – The Department of Health (DOH)-Davao Region reported 15 additional local cases of Delta variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), of whom 11 were local cases and four returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), bringing the total cases of this type to 28.

In a report released by the DOH-Davao, the 11 additional local Delta cases were among the 169 specimens that the region submitted for the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) last July 29 and August 25.

Out of the total cases, Davao City reported 10; Davao del Norte, 1; and Davao Oriental, 4.

In Davao City, the confirmed local cases are a 61-year-old male who tested positive of COVID-19 on July 16; a 33-year-old male who tested positive last July 21; a 44-year-old male from Davao City who was confirmed COVID-19 positive last July 30; a 59-year-old female who tested positive last July 31; a 20-year-old who tested positive at the Davao International Airport Molecular Laboratory; and a 34-year-old male who was confirmed positive of COVID-19 last August 2.

The four ROFs were also residents of Davao City – a 57-year-old male who was confirmed positive last July 24 and a 38-year-old male who was found positive last July 30. The other two ROFs – a 33-year-old male and a 48-year-old female – are still subject for verification.

Davao del Norte reported another Delta case, a 21-year-old female from Carmen who tested positive last July 16.

Davao Oriental’s Delta cases included a 63-year-old female from Caraga, a 53-year-old male from Baganga, an 18-year-old from Baganga, and a 22-year-old from Lupon.

All 15 cases will be scheduled for repeat reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test. The agency did not specify whether the new Delta cases are active or recovered.

Of the total Delta cases, Davao City reported 16; Davao Oriental, 6; Davao del Norte, 4; Davao de Oro, 1; and Davao del Sur, 1.

The DOH-Davao said there is no single strategy enough to beat the pandemic, encouraging the public to continue observing the minimum public health standards.

As of August 13, DOH-Davao reported 63,561 cases with 9,194 active, 52,326 recoveries, and 2,041 deaths.

Out of the total cases, Davao City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mindanao, logged 34,950 cases with 4,058 active, 29,756 recoveries and 1,136 deaths. Davao de Oro tallied 4,594 cases, Davao del Norte with 11,683, Davao del Sur with 5,932, Davao Occidental with 1,705, and Davao Oriental with 4,697. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

