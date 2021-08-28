Execom, TWG set up for Davao City’s 100-bed hospital project within UP Mindanao campus

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 August) — Mayor Sara Duterte has established an executive committee and a technical working group to oversee the establishment of the 100-bed Davao City Public Hospital within the University of the Philippines-Mindanao in Mintal.

According to Executive Order 41 dated August 19 but released on August 27, the creation of the bodies is intended to supervise the steps to be undertaken from the establishment of the city hospital until it starts initial operations.

It said that the city hospital “will ensure all people residing and sojourning in the city, especially the deprived, disadvantaged, and underserved Dabawenyos” to receive appropriate health services at affordable cost.

The Execom will be composed of the city mayor as chair and UP Mindanao Chancellor as co-chair, with vice mayor, chair of the Health committee at the City Council, City Health officer, University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) director, and Department of Health (DOH)-Davao director as members.

This body is directed to promulgate policies in accordance with the declared state policies on Level III General Hospital as well as the policies, standards and thrusts of the DOH and other pertinent laws; in coordination with the City Council, provide for the regular support for the development, operation and maintenance of the city hospital; recommend to the City Council policies on Level III General Hospital and other related development legislation on effective governance and management of the city hospital; and provide permanent site for the construction of buildings and offices of the city hospital.

Last April, Dr. Mary Joselle D. Villafuerte, a councilor of the city’s 3rd District, said the city hospital is Level 3, and needs a budget of around P300 million for the construction.

A Level 3 or tertiary hospital, Villafuerte explained, offers services such as subspecialty surgery, OB-GYN department, and internal medicine; has a fully functional laboratory; and can qualify as a training hospital, among others.

She said the construction of a Level 3 hospital would be a win-win for both the local government and UP Mindanao as the city needs its own healthcare facility for its constituents while the state university needs a hospital to operate a medical school.

Meanwhile, the technical working group (TWG) will comprise the City Mayor’s Office; chairs of Committees on Health and Government Reorganization and Appointment, DOH-Davao; CHO; City Budget Office; City Engineers Office; City Accountant’s Office; City Treasurer’s Office; City Planning and Development office; City General Service Office; City Legal Office; Interim Office of the City Architect; and UP Mindanao.

The EO provides that the technical/facilitating committee of UP Mindanao has been tasked to identify and allocate a plot of land measuring 3.28 hectares within its campus as project site for the city hospital; lead the dialogue with the informal settlers and occupants of the project site in accordance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations with the assistance of the local government; allow the City of Davao, its officials and authorized representatives full and free ingress and egress from the project site to conduct field assessment and evaluation, undertake land and infrastructure development for the purpose of establishing the project; render technical assistance to facilitate the development and establishment of hospital; and provide policy and operational direction to the hospital. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

