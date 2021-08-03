‘Fat salary, desire to serve and protect’ lure hundreds of youths in Region 12 to join police force

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 03 August) – At least 700 young men and women in Region 12 are aspiring to enter the Philippine National Police (PNP), lured by fat starting salary apart from their desire to serve and protect the citizenry, officials from the regional National Police Commission (Napolcom) said.

The police aspirants took the entrance test at a public school here Saturday, enduring the long queue and scorching morning sun to realize their dreams. At least 625 other lower rank PNP members took the promotional examinations the following day.

The PNP entrance and promotional examinations were conducted amid the ongoing onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The conduct of the examinations has been generally peaceful and orderly,” Rodel Calo, Napolcom-12 director, said.

He said the police aspirants were required to present medical certificates from a licensed government physician or health center from where the examinees reside before being allowed to take the examination.

Bryan Bingil, Napolcom-12 acting information officer, said the agency noted the high number of police aspirants after President Rodrigo Duterte announced in 2016 that he will double the salary of cops and soldiers.

“It appears that many young Filipinos wanted to join the police force because of the high starting salary,” Bingil told MindaNews on Monday.

The 100 percent increase in the salary of entry level PNP members or Patrolmen/women formerly Police Officer 1) took effect on January 1, 2018. It raises their monthly base pay to P29,668 from P14,834.

A police officer with a rank of lieutenant (formerly inspector) gets P49,528 in monthly base pay with the pay hike’s effectivity.

“Aside from salary, one of the reasons (why many wanted to become cops) perhaps is because the PNP is hiring en masse while other government agencies are hiring on a “per vacancy” basis,” Bingil said.

Bingil said the minimum health standard and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were “strictly” imposed during the two-day examinations.

He noted that Napolcom only administered the examinations but the recruitment and training will be the responsibility of the PNP.

The Napolcom eligibility examination is to give fresh graduates or those without civil service eligibility or licenses from the Professional Regulatory Commission the chance to become PNP members, Bingil said.

He said the successful Napolcom examinees can apply for the PNP recruitment next year.

The police aspirants were earlier advised to wear face mask, face shield and proper dress code (white plain T-shirt, dark pants and shoes) during their examination day.

However, many of them were seen not properly wearing their face masks and face shields, as well as not observing physical distancing, while they lined up along the road leading to the entrance of the school.

For this year, Napolcom announced that 17,314 rookie policemen and women (Patrolmen/women) will be hired by the PNP to beef up its forces across the country. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

