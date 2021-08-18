Fire damages military camp in Iligan

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 18 Aug) – A one-hour fire razed to the ground one of the buildings of a reservist military camp in Barangay Suarez here Wednesday morning, officials said.

Totally damaged was a building of the 1002nd Army Ready Reserve Battalion under the 1002nd Community Defense Center, 10th Community Defense Group, Army Reserve Command inside Camp Pintoy.

Butch Gellica, barangay chairman, told reporters in a broadcast interview that the fire started around 9 a.m.

Col. Edmund Abella, commanding officer of the 1002nd RRB, said that while the troops were in the office, they noticed black smoke coming from the building where three organic and three reservist personnel were billeted.

Lt. Col. Hassan Badar, commanding officer of 554 Engineering Combat Battalion that is also based at Camp Pintoy, immediately called the Iligan City Fire Station upon noticing the smoke.

Four fire trucks and one ambulance rushed to Camp Pintoy, 8 kilometers away from the fire station, which is based downtown.

The fire also damaged the adjacent administration building while one soldier reportedly suffered first-degree burns on his back.

Abella said the Bureau of Fire Protection is now looking at the possibility of faulty electrical wiring as the cause. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

