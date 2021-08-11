Magnitude 7.3 quake jolts Davao Oriental, neighboring areas

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 August) – Residents in parts of Mindanao were jolted from sleep at 1:46 a.m. on Thursday by a Magnitude 7.3 quake with epicenter off Mati in Davao Oriental, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake’s epicenter, according to the Phivolcs Earthquake Information No. 1, was 19 km northeast of Mati City with a depth of 69 kilometers and was felt at Intensity 5 in General Santos City and 4 in Koronadal City and Tampakan, South Cotabato.

Phivolcs later noted the epicenter at 67 km southeast of Governor Generoso town in Davao Oriental.

The Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensities at 4 in General Santos City and Kiamba in Sarangani; 3 in San Francisco, Kidapawan City, Cotabato, Hinunangan, Southern Leyte, Abuyog Leyte, 2 In Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, Palo in Leyte, Sainte Bernanrd, Southern Letye, Dulag, Leyte and 1 in Alangalang, Carigara, Leyte.

Phivolcs did not cite the intensity in Davao City but residents were awakened by a strong and long quake.

It said damages as well as aftershocks are to be expected.

No damages have been reported as of 2:45 a.m. Phivolcs recorded four aftershocks, the strongest of which was a Magnitude 4.1 at 2:44 a.m. at 166 km southeast of Taragona town. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments