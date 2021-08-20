Malaybalay City at “critical risk” with COVID-19 infections

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 20 August) – The city is at “critical risk” with an increasing rate of COVID-19 infections, the Department of Health (DOH) in Region 10 confirmed on Thursday.

According to the update from DOH-10 during the meeting of the Northern Mindanao Task Force on Wednesday, the average daily attack rate in Bukidnon’s capital city has reached 21.06 cases.

A total of 567 individuals were recorded infected in Malaybalay in a span of two weeks, the same update said.

Also on Thursday, an official said the city has recorded its first Delta variant case of COVID-19.

City Health Officer Dr. Dennis Sangalang identified the patient as a female from Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental who travelled to visit her relatives in Barangay San Martin here last July 20.

The DOH-10 earlier confirmed that Tagoloan has also recorded one case of COVID-19 Delta variant.

It may be recalled that Gov. Jose Ma. R. Zubiri Jr. ordered the provincial capitol closed for disinfection on Thursday and Friday last week.

The order was issued on Tuesday, Aug. 10, the same day the province logged 327 COVID-19 cases.

For around two months now, the capitol grounds have been cordoned to prevent people from playing and gathering at the city’s favorite public space.

Last week, a source at a national government agency based in Malaybalay told MindaNews they were ordered to work from home after a child of one employee tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Valencia City and five municipalities in Bukidnon – Dangcagan, Kalilangan, Maramag, Manolo Fortich and Quezon – were listed as “high risk” areas. (MindaNews)

