Quiboloy: God is happy with President Duterte

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 Aug) – International evangelist Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy said that “God is happy” with President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who came to see him at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) Headquarters in Davao City Tuesday evening.

“God is happy with our President, so I imparted all the blessings to him, to his health, to his family, and to his future plans and future missions in life,” the spiritual leader said in a report by the Quiboloy-owned SMNI News that was also posted on his Facebook account Wednesday morning.

The Duterte administration has been criticized for alleged “misuse” of government funds recently flagged by the Commission on Audit and for mishandling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Quiboloy, founding leader and Executive Pastor of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, said they discussed a lot of things during his meeting with Duterte without going into detail.

Accompanied by his former aide and now Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Duterte also had dinner with Quiboloy.

The Pastor said the visit was an opportunity for the “working President” to relax and take time off from running the nation.

“We talked about many things but at the same time this is a relaxation period for the President. You see how haggard and how tired he is. This is a working President that really takes care of the affairs of the nation. We are so blessed to have him,” he said.

Quiboloy said Duterte is “looking good and looking healthy” despite being busy.

He added that Duterte knew “every bit of the affairs of this nation” from national security, to international affairs, and to local governance.

“We’re all set for the prosperity of this nation and it was a good time for him to relax and talk freely so it was a good visit by our friend – my friend,” Quiboloy said.

He added that he also offered a prayer for the 76-year-old President as he received “a revelation from the Father that I will have to pray for him to impart the blessings.”

Go, in a statement posted on social media, said that the pastor prayed that Duterte be given strength and wisdom to lead the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the President also sought advice from Quiboloy on various issues to serve the Filipino better in his last year as the country’s chief executive.

Duterte, whose term will end on June 30, 2022, expressed his intention of running for vice president in the 2022 national and local elections.

Last June, presidential daughter Mayor Sara Duterte said she is also open to running for president but thumbed down a possible tandem with her father. She said she plans to hold consultations with the people to know their sentiments on her possible candidacy for president. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

