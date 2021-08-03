Red tide warning still up in 5 coastal areas in Mindanao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 August) – Five coastal areas in Mindanao have remained positive for paralytic shellfish poison or toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said.

According to the Shellfish Bulletin No. 23 signed Monday by Eduardo B. Gongona, BFAR national director, the areas include Balite Bay in Mati City, Davao Oriental, Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur, Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur and Murcielagos Bay in Zamboanga del Norte, and Murcielagos Bay (Sapang Dalaga and Baliangao) in Misamis Occidental.

Other coastal waters in the country that tested positive for toxic red tide are Milagros in Masbate, coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol, San Pedro Bay in Western Samar, and Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar.

The agency warned that all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from those coastal areas are not safe for human consumption.

It added that fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for consumption, provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.

The following coastal waters of Mindanao remained free from toxic red tide: Panguil Bay, Tangub City and coastal waters of Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental; Taguines Lagoon, Benoni and Mahinog in Camiguin; and coastal waters of Hinatuan, Cortez and Lingig, and Bislig Bay in Surigao del Sur.

Also free from toxic red tide are coastal waters of Cavite, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Navotas, Bulacan, and Bataan (Mariveles, Limay, Orion, Pilar, Balanga, Hermosa, Orani, Abucay and Samal) in Manila Bay; coastal waters of Bolinao, Anda, Alaminos, Sual and Wawa, Bani in Pangasinan; coastal waters of Pampanga; Masinloc Bay in Zambales;

Pagbilao Bay, Pagbilao, and coastal waters of Walay, Padre Burgos in Quezon; Honda Bay and Puerto Princesa Bays, Puerto Princesa City, and coastal waters of Inner Malampaya Sound, Taytay in Palawan; coastal waters of Mandaon in Masbate; Juag Lagoon, Matnog in Sorsogon; coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo; coastal waters of Pilar, Panay, President Roxas, and Roxas City in Capiz;

Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz; Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan); coastal waters of Altavas, Batan, and New Washington in Batan Bay, Aklan; coastal waters of E.B. Magalona, Talisay City, Silay City, Bacolod City, Hinigaran, and Victorias City in Negros Occidental;

Tambobo and Siit Bays, Siaton, and Bais Bay, Bais City in Negros Oriental; coastal waters of Daram Island, and Zumarraga, Cambatutay, Irong-irong, Maqueda and Villareal Bays in Western Samar; coastal waters of Leyte, and Calubian, Carigara and Ormoc Bays, and Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte; and coastal waters of Biliran Islands. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

