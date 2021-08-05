South Cotabato mayor vows to fire LGU workers who refuse COVID-19 jabs

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 5 August) – A town mayor in South Cotabato has vowed to dismiss local government employees who will refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mayor Antonio Bendita of Surallah town revealed that the town’s Interagency Task Force on COVID-19, during a meeting last Friday, reached a consensus that local government unit (LGU) workers must all be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“A great deluge looms large before us in the form of the Delta variant, which is more potent and highly transmissible,” the official stressed during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony where he announced his directive to fire unvaccinated LGU employees.

He stressed that local government workers “must serve as models for the rest of their constituents.”

Unlike the other COVID-19 variants, Bendita noted that the Delta variant “can infect others in seconds through airborne transmission.”

Bendita, a lawyer, said the dismissal process of a regular employee who will refuse COVID-19 vaccination will be filed before the Civil Service Commission.

For job order employees who will shun COVID-19 inoculation, he noted it’s easy for him to fire them since they were hired at his discretion.

“We already notified the local government workers to get vaccinated. Now if they refuse and then unfortunately get infected by the virus, I will even file criminal negligence against them,” the mayor said.

“You can go to jail if you communicated or spread a disease to others,” he added.

As a lawyer who has handled labor cases, Bendita stressed that having a communicable or highly contagious disease is a ground for termination of employment.

For the municipal government workers who will refuse COVID-19 vaccination because their religion “would not allow it,” Bendita advised them to stop reporting to work until the pandemic is controlled.

The “no work-no pay” policy will be applied to them, he said.

The local government is trying to prevent the spread of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 or SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by promoting vaccination among its constituents, Bendita said.

Arthur Condes, acting information officer of the Department of the Interior and Local Government – Region 12 (DILG-12), said the agency is aware of the situation in the Surallah LGU through local media reports.

However, no written formal complaint has been lodged as of Wednesday, August 4, at the DILG-12 against Bendita’s policy, which ties the hands of the agency from acting on the matter, he said.

Dr. Neil Crespo, municipal health officer, noted that vaccination is the only solution to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let us know if you don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine so that we can give it to others who are willing,” he said.

Crespo said the municipal health office is open and ready to give advice to those who are hesitant to get the anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

According to him, the local government unit has available Janzen and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines while Sinovac-CoronaVac is due to arrive.

Surallah, a first-class municipality located in the upper valley of South Cotabato, has recorded 468 confirmed COVD-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 3. It has 79 active cases, 370 recoveries and 19 cases resulted in deaths, data from the South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office showed. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

