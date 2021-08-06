Sulu provincial police director shot dead by subordinate

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 6 Aug) – Sulu Police Director Michael Bawayan Jr. was shot dead about 4:20 p.m. Friday at a checkpoint in Jolo by a subordinate whose long hair he wanted to cut, reports said.

The incident happened at the checkpoint fronting Big Bites, a local eatery, outside Camp Julasirim Kasim at Barangay Asturias, about two blocks away from the residence of Gov. Abdusakur Tan.

The suspect – PSSG Imran A. Jilah, 43 years old, assigned with the 3rd Mobile Patrol, 2nd Police Mobile Force Company, married and resident of Kasalamatan Village, Barangay San Raymundo, Jolo – allegedly pulled out his gun when his superior reprimanded him for having grown long hair.

Bawayan’s security reportedly retaliated to protect him, resulting in the killing of the suspect. The two were rushed to the Integrated Provincial Hospital but failed to reach the hospital alive.

Jolo Municipal Police said the it was not the first time that the police director called Jilah’s attention.

A few days earlier, the police chief reportedly warned Jilah about the long hair, which Bawayan found untidy.

When Bawayan returned, he brought with him a pair of scissors to trim Jilah’s hair, but the suspect responded by drawing his gun right at the checkpoint and shot his superior, police said.

The 49-year-old Bawayan, of Baguio City, was reportedly conducting his mobile rounds, inspecting the checkpoints until he reached said the one outside Camp Julasirim Kasim. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

