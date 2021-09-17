2022 budgets for state universities in Mindanao reduced

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 17 September) – Except for one campus, the allocations for all state universities in Mindanao have been reduced based on the proposed 2022 national budget submitted by Malacanang to Congress.

The Mindanao State University (MSU) System suffered a 73-percent cut, from P6.292 billion this year to P3.63 billion next year.

The amount covers the budgets for MSU’s campuses in Marawi City, General Santos City, Dinaig in Maguindanao, Naawan in Misamis Oriental, and Sulu.

MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology (IIT), although part of the system, has a separate allocation which was slashed too, from P1.394 billion in 2021 to P1.303 billion next year.

But MSU Tawi-Tawi, which is also given a separate budget, got an increase of over P32 million, from P666.5 million this year to P698.7 million next year.

The budget for Caraga State University in Butuan City was slashed by 60-percent, from P868 million this year to P346.33 million next year.

University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao City, the only state university in Region 11, got a 53-percent reduction, from P1.212 billion in 2021 to P564.33 million in 2022.

Bukidnon State University in Malaybalay City will operate with a budget of P657.2 million next year, P228 million lower than its allocation this year.

Another state university in Bukidnon, Central Mindanao University in Maramag town, had its budget cut from P887.82 million this year to P767.84 million next year.

The budget for University of Science and Technology in Southern Philippines in Cagayan de Oro City was reduced from P449.64 million in 2021 to P397.22 million in 2022. Its campus in Claveria, Misamis Oriental will operate next year with a budget of P113.34 million, down by almost P67 million from its 2021 allocation of P180 million.

The Department of Budget and Management also trimmed the budgets for the following schools: Jose Rizal Memorial State University in Dapitan City, from P547.67 million to P460.15 million; Western Mindanao State University in Zamboanga City, from P831.89 million to P814 million;

Sultan Kudarat State University in Tacurong City, from P514 million to P447.9 million; and University of Southern Mindanao in Kabacan, North Cotabato, from P711.69 million to P704.48 million. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments