4 police EOD members injured in accidental explosion in Lanao Norte

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 29 Sep) – Four members of the police’s Explosives Ordnance and Disposal – K9 Unit were injured in an accidental explosion Tuesday inside the Provincial Mobile Force Company barracks in Barangay Riverside in Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte.

Col. Isaias Bacurnay Jr., provincial police director, told MindaNews over phone Wednesday that “while the team was conducting an inventory of explosives inside the warehouse, one of the old corroded devices went off.”

The four PNP personnel were brought immediately to a nearby hospital in Bacolod town some 15 kilometers east of Kolambugan for treatment.

Bacurnay said the two who suffered serious injuries were brought to Medina General Hospital in Ozamiz City across Panguil Bay while the other two were brought to Maria Reyna Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City for treatment.

“Though I am not an EOD expert, I reminded all police personnel to exercise extra safety procedure and precautionary measures and follow proper protocol before doing their respective tasks to prevent the same occurrence of accident,” the police official said.

He said the four personnel are now in stable condition. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

