DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /05 Sept) – A book of Binisaya jokes in the midst of a pandemic?

Why not?

Eric Libre’s latest book, Balasahon sa mga Agik-ik ug Talidhay (Book of Giggles and Laughter), according to those who have read it, is “pandemic friendly as reading hilarious and amusing stories create a mood that help strengthen the immune system. Buy this book and consider it your third or booster shot.”

Here is a sample of a joke from the book:

Haring Balodoy: (nagsakay sa kabayo, miwarawara sa iyang espada ug mimandar sa iyang mga sundalo) Abante, mga ginsakpan, abante! Ipakita ta ang atong kaisog!

Heneral Bertoldo: (pinahunghong) Nyor Hari, tua sa pikas ang atong kontra. Nganong didto man ta moabante sa walay kontra?

Haring Balodoy: Unsay imong tan-aw nako, Heneral, pulpol? Nganong didto man gyod ta moabante sa naay kontra? Mangamatay pa lang nuon ta didto, pagkadakong disgrasya!

Many of the jokes in the book had been previously published in the “Gitikgitik” section of the Binisaya-language Bisaya Magasin, to which the author more or less regularly contributes. The jokes take off from usual day-to-day events and situations among ordinary folks.

Balasahon sa mga Agi-ik ug Talidhay is the author’s second in Binisaya. The first, released earlier this year, was “Inalisbo sa Pulbora,” a compilation of eight short stories and a dozen poems revolving around the theme of armed conflict and the quest for peace.

The author is also a contributor to Mindanews, occasionally contributing poems in English under the column title “Late Blooms” and in Binisaya under the column title “Habagatnong Hinagawhaw.”

The book costs 200 pesos and may be ordered by contacting Libre through his Facebook Messenger. (MindaNews)

