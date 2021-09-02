Bukidnon Delta variant cases reach 13

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 02 September) – The number of Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in Bukidnon had reached 13 as of Wednesday, the Department of Health in Region 10 said.

Malaybalay had the most cases with four, followed by Valencia City and Baungon and Manolo Fortich towns with two cases each. Talakag, Don Carlos and Quezon towns had one case each.

On Wednesday, Bukidnon recorded 530 cases, the highest in the region for that day.

Neighboring Cagayan de Oro City logged 172 cases, Misamis Oriental, 132, Iligan City, 67, Misamis Occidental, 31, Camiguin, 16, and Lanao Del Norte, 13.

Starting this week, Malaybalay has been placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ). The rest of the province has remained under Modified GCQ.

Along with the heightened quarantine status, the city revived the use of a home quarantine pass for residents who would go out of their residences to buy food and medicine.

The local government also put up barangay quarantine control points to implement the pass requirement.

Employees on the way to work have to present their IDs or certificate of employment. (MindaNews)

