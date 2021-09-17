Caraga Region logs 39 cases of COVID-19 variants of concern

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 17 September) – Caraga Region has recorded 39 cases of COVID-19 variants of concern based on samples sent last month to the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center for sequencing, the Department of Health Center for Health Development-Caraga announced Friday.

Delta variant topped the list with 32 cases, followed by Alpha variant, three cases, Beta variant, 3 cases, and P.3 variant, one case.

Surigao del Sur recorded the most Delta variant cases (12), six in Carmen town, two each in Tandag City and Lanuza town, and one each in Carrascal and Madrid towns.

Agusan del Sur registered eight Delta variant cases, seven in San Francisco town and one in Bayugan City.

Seven Delta variant cases were found in Agusan del Norte, three in Las Nieves town and one each in Cabadbaran City and in the towns of Las Nieves, Carmen, Kitcharao and Nasipit.

Butuan City, the regional capital, had four cases while one was detected in Tubod, Surigao del Norte.

Of the three Alpha variant cases, two were from Butuan City and one was from Rosario, Agusan del Sur.

Two of the three Beta variant cases were from Cabadbaran City and one was from Bislig City in Surigao del Sur. The lone P.3 variant case was from Butuan City.

DOH-Caraga said 56 percent of the cases were close contacts of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 based on RT-PCR tests, and 54 percent of them were unvaccinated.

As of Friday, 34 of the cases had recovered, two still showed mild symptoms, and three had died.

“With the detection of more Delta and other variants of concern in the region, we will not falter in reminding everyone to take active participation in helping us end this pandemic. With or without variants, our management, and measures are still the same,” DOH-Caraga said.

It added that the people still need to observe the minimum health protocols, boost their immune system, and get vaccinated, DOH-Caraga Regional Director Dr. Cesar Cassion said. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)

