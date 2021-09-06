CDO records 11 more COVID-19 Delta variant cases; total at 69

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 06 September) – The Philippine Genome Center (PGC) has detected 11 more Delta variant cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in nine barangays in the city, bringing the total to 69, the highest in Mindanao, a local health official said.

This as the National Inter-Agency Task Force extended the modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ status of the city up to September 30.

Dr. Ted Yu, of the Cagayan de Oro City Health Office, said the PGC informed them of the locations of the 11 COVID-19 Delta variant cases here.

They were located in barangays Balulang, two cases; one case each in Canitoan, Tablon, Carmen, Macabalan, Barangay 24 and Barangay 9; and three cases each in Gusa and Lumbia.

Yu said the new cases bring the number of total afflicted residents to the Delta variant to 69, still the highest in Mindanao.

In its briefer on Monday, the PGC said 10 COVID-19 Delta variant cases were also detected in Region 11, five cases in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and one case in Zamboanga Peninsula. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments