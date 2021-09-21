COMELEC in Zambo eyes more voters registered towards end of September

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 21 Sep) – The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Zamboanga City stands hopeful that more voter applicants would go out and register themselves at the satellite registration office in the malls in the city.

While it is only in select malls, COMELEC rolled out voter registration in Zamboanga City on September 1-15 at SM MINDPRO Mall and on September 16-30 at KCC Mall de Zamboanga.

Lawyer Stephen Roy Cañete, election officer for District 1, said in an interview that the voters’ registration at SM MINDPRO Mall has already ended last Wednesday.

“For the First District, we processed a total of 3,879 applications, covering registration, transfer, correction of entries and reactivation for the period from September 1 to 15, 2021,” Cañete said.

Lawyer Hans Christian Babiera, election officer for District 2, revealed when asked that the total registrants at SM for his district was 3,646.

The COMELEC team moved to KCC Mall on Thursday, and started receiving voter registration applications.

“From September 16 to 18 (3 days at KCC) so far we had a total of 1,015 registrants for District 2,” Babiera said as Cañete shared there were 1,257 registrants in the first district.

Cañete added that they expect around a 50-percent increase in mall registration at KCC as this provided a bigger registration area.

“Traditionally, more people register during the last two weeks of voters’ registration,” he said.

“We expect more numbers to come in the last days of registration,” Babiera stated. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

