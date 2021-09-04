Davao Oriental to shift to 2-week ECQ amid presence of Delta cases

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 Sept) -– The entire province of Davao Oriental province will shift from General Community Qurantine to a 14-day Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) on September 8 to 21, amid the presence of the Delta variant of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Davao Oriental recorded a total of 10 Delta variant cases out of the Davao region’s 48 as of August 29.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Friday said the decision to enforce the most stringent quarantine status was unanimously agreed upon by all local chief executives of the province’s 10 municipalities and one component city.

It added that Dr. Reden Bersaldo, Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 action officer, said the ECQ would be implemented to allow the province’s healthcare sector time to recuperate and to focus on the recovery and treatment of the existing active cases.

Under ECQ, the province will implement curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., 24-hour liquor ban, stricter border control to deter non-essential travels, and strict establishment monitoring, and wakes will be limited to three days only.

Governor Nelson Dayanghirang ordered increased visibility of law enforcers to force ensure strict enforcement of the ECQ guidelines, including issuing citation tickets to violators.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), in a statement released on August 29, placed Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental under GCQ with heightened restrictions and Davao Oriental and Davao del Sur under GCQ until September 7.

As of Friday, DOH-Davao reported 885 new cases, bringing the total cases to 71,487 cases with 13,046 active, 56,180 recoveries, and 2,261 deaths.

Of this total, Davao Oriental reported 5,666 cases, with 1,215 active, 4,287 recovered, and 164 deaths. Davao City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mindanao, logged 38,907 cases with 5,947 active, 31,724 recovered and 1,236 deaths. Davao de Oro tallied 4,870 cases, Davao del Norte with 12,736, Davao del Sur with 7,131, and Davao Occidental with 2,177.

As of August 24, DOH-Davao reported 281 of Beta and 124 Alpha variant cases.

On August 29, it reported 22 additional cases of the Delta variant, which originated from India, on August 29, bringing the total to 48.

The Alpha variant was first detected in in the United Kingdom, Beta in South Africa and Delta in India.

The World Health Organization declared last Tuesday that Delta has become the dominant variant of concern in the Philippines. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

