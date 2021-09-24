Davao to expand ‘Bakuna Nights’ to achieve herd immunity by November

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 September) – The Davao City COVID-19-Task Force is planning to expand the “Bakuna Nights” to inoculate more residents to meet the target of the local government to achieve herd immunity by end of November.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, focal person for Davao City COVID-19 Task Force, told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that the rollout of the evening vaccination aims to accommodate individuals who can’t get vaccinated during daytime due to work.

The evening vaccination was piloted at San Roque Elementary School in Barrio Obrero in Poblacion District on Thursday evening from 5-7:30 p.m., catering to the walk-ins, she said.

As of Sept. 21, the city has given the first dose to 702,170 individuals and the second dose to 536,198 others or 44.68 percent of the 1.2-million target to achieve “herd immunity,” she said

She added that 588 people were vaccinated during the vaccination on Thursday evening.

Schlosser said the local government plans to utilize the Davao City Recreation Center (formerly Almendras Gym) as another venue for the “Bakuna Nights” to speed up the vaccination program.

“The reception of the public was good. There are people who really want to get vaccinated but they can’t just find the time during daytime. With this reception, we will continue our ‘Bakuna Nights’,” she said.

She said there will be on-site registration for those who are willing to get vaccinated.

“I hope we can help each other out. Let’s not hesitate to avail of this opportunity and get vaccinated for free. Let’s not choose what vaccines to get because they all serve their purpose in protecting the people from COVID-19,” she added.

She said the city targets to inoculate 15,000 individuals daily amid the presence of highly transmissible variants of the virus.

She added that 60 percent of the infections came from the households.

As of Sept. 23, Department of Health-Davao reported that out of 89,561 total cases of COVID-19 in the region, Davao City reported 47,867 cases, with 9,156 active, 37,254 recoveries, and 1,457 deaths. Davao de Oro reported 5,903, Davao del Norte 15,928, Davao del Sur 9,951, Davao Occidental 2,904, and Davao Oriental 7,008. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

