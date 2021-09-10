Four-cornered fight looms in Zamboanga City’s mayoral race

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 10 September) — Four incumbent officials have confirmed they will run for mayor of this city in next year’s elections.

District 1 Rep. Cesar “Jawo” Jimenez Jr. will team up with Councilor Josephine “Pinpin” Pareja as his vice mayor under Mayor Beng Climaco’s Partido Prosperidad y Amor para na Zamboanga.

Vice-Mayor Rommel “Meng” Agan and Councilor Elbert “Bong” Atilano are expected to run under the United Nationalist Alliance, although the two have yet to formally declare their plans and lineup.

Agan, son of the late mayor Vitaliano Agan said they have to hold meetings yet.

Councilor John Dalipe will run for mayor in tandem with former councilor Melchor “Mel” Sadain.

In a text message they said they will announce their lineup and party affiliation on Sept. 20.

Celso Lobregat, a former congressman and mayor, will seek another shot at City Hall with Councilor Benjamin “BG” Guingona IV as his running mate under Team Colorao. They announced their lineup Tuesday, Sept. 7.

“I will definitely run for mayor of Zamboanga City in the May 2022 elections. My one and only reason why I am running for mayor is because I want to help mi ciudad de Zamboanga,” Lobregat said.

“We have to address the pandemic situation scientifically, complete with correct and relevant data, facts and figures. Analyze, plan then act decisively with a sense of urgency,” he said.

He reminded everyone on the strict implementation of health protocols and the need to “hasten the vaccination and at the same time balance this with people’s livelihood and mitigate this with concrete efforts to stimulate the economy.”

“We have to set the city in the right direction. We need to make Zamboanga City more livable and friendlier. Give a better, healthier and happier life to our people. We have to usher back progress and prosperity,” he added. (Frencie Carreon/MindaNews)

