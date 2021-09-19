In Zambo, VM Agan, 3 councilors leave Climaco coalition

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 19 September) — Vice Mayor Rommel Agan and councilors Bong Atilano, Jihann Edding and Jimmy Villaflores have left the coalition formed in 2019 by Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco under Partido Prosperidad y Amor para na Zamboanga (PPAZ).

The vice mayor, who arrived from the United States and complied with the 10-day mandatory quarantine in Manila, said he used the time to “pray, reflect and discern on my future and Zamboanga’s direction post Mayor Beng.”

Agan is set to declare his candidacy for mayor with running mate Atilano and the other councilors on September 23. The filing of certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections for the May 9, 2022 polls is on October 1 to 98.

“We thank Vice Mayor Rommel Agan, Councilor Bong Atilano, Councilor Jihann Edding and Councilor Jimmy Villaflores for the fruitful years of support and partnership on our agenda of government. As they leave the coalition for the 2022 elections, we wish them luck in their plans and endeavors,” Climaco posted on her social media account.

Zamboanga City’s 1st district Rep. Cesar Jimenez, Jr. had earlier announced that he would run for mayor with Councilor Josephine Pareja as his running mate.

Climaco is ending the last of three terms in May 2022. Local government officials have a term of three years but they can run for two more terms for a total of nine years.

She is running for 1st district Representative, a post she held for two terms from 2007 to 2013. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

