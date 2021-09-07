Lobregat announces official lineup for PDP-LABAN-Zambo, but mayoral slot still open

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 7 Sep) – The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-LABAN) in Zamboanga City, through former mayor and congressional representative Celso Lobregat, announced its official line-up for the 2022 local elections in a virtual press conference here Monday.

The mayoral slot, however, is still vacant.

It is the first political party here to announce its slate for the 2022 local elections.

Lobregat, who heads PDP-LABAN-Zamboanga City, stated that the final lineup is a result of a careful selection process.

“I have yet to decide who will run for mayor,” said the seasoned politician, who served as mayor for this city from 2004 to 2013 (three terms), and as representative from 1998 to 2004 and from 2013 to 2019 (a total of four terms).

He said that he himself has not decided yet whether to run or not, and for what post, adding that he will finalize his decision on Sunday, he told MindaNews in a phone interview.

Lobregat revealed that the candidates who will file their candidacies by October are Benjamin Guingona IV for vice mayor; Khymer Olaso and Jerry Perez for congressional representatives of the first and second districts, respectively; Gerky Valesco, Joselito Macrohon, Boday Cabato, Pilarica Cabato, Abdulwaki Kasim, Dr. Rodel Agbulos, Dan Vicente and Lyn Diamzon as councilors for District 1; and Lilibeth Nuño, Vincent Paul Elago, Cary John Pioc, Frederick Atilano, Richard Mariano, Marlon Simbajon, Shaun Alavar, and Vino Guingona for District 2.

Lobregat declared that his campaign slogan would be “Man junto-junto kita. No man lingasa, taqui lang kame. Adelante, Zamboanga! (Let us be united. Do not be worried, we are just here. Forward, Zamboanga!)”

The PDP-LABAN in Zamboanga City has been moving about as Team Colorao (Red Team). In view of the restrictions imposed by the local Inter-Agency Task Force, followers are expected to flood social media with support statements. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

