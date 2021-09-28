Paolo Duterte positive for COVID-19

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 Sep) – Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement released by his office, Paolo, the eldest son of President Rodrigo R. Duterte with ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, confirmed in a statement that he contracted the virus based on the result of his reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test released on Monday.

The representative, who is “not manifesting any severe symptoms,” is isolating in a hospital while his family is undergoing quarantine at their residence.

“Rest assured that he will comply with the quarantine and will continue to serve the people of Davao even in isolation,” the statement read.

It was not revealed how he got infected with the virus.

Paolo was the second member of the first Family who tested for COVID-19. Sebastian “Baste” Duterte contracted the infection last July.

As of Monday, the Department of Health-Davao reported a total of 49,001 total cases with 9,084 active, 38,419 recovered and 1,498 deaths. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

