Police probes grenade-throwing at Rodriguez home in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 29 Sep) – Police are looking for two motorcycle-riding men who lobbed a grenade at the house of Deputy House Speaker Rufus Rodriguez and his younger brother, former Abante Mindanao partylist Rep. Maxie Rodriguez, in Barangay Nazareth before dawn Wednesday.

Col. Aaron Mandia, city police director, citing witnesses’ reports, said the suspects lobbed the grenade around 1:15 a.m. at the ancestral house of the Rodriguezes at the junction of 12th and 13th Streets in Barangay Nazareth.

He said the grenade did not explode because the suspects failed to pull the safety pin. Later, police investigators found out that the grenade has no explosive material and detonator.

“It was a demilitarized grenade and would not have exploded,” Mandia told reporters.

In a statement, the Rodriguez family said the deputy speaker and his younger brother, including their families, were not in the house during the incident.

The family condemned the attack, saying “lives were put at risk.”

“The Rodriguez family is safe and no one was harmed by the incident,” the statement said.

Deputy Speaker Rodriguez said he is consultation with members of his party, the Centrist Democratic Party, whether he would run for mayor of Cagayan de Oro in the coming 2022 elections or seek reelection as congressional representative in the second district of Cagayan de Oro. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

