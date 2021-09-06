Signal No. 1 raised over 3 areas in Mindanao due to Tropical Depression Jolina

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 06 September) — Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island and Bucas Grande Islands in Eastern Mindanao were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Jolina” may likely intensify into a tropical storm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11 a.m. advisory on Monday.

Jolina is expected to trigger moderate to heavy rains over these areas in the next 24 hours, Pagasa said.

The state weather agency also raised Signal No. 1 over Sorsogon, Northern Samar and Samar in Eastern Visayas.

As of 10 a.m., Jolina was spotted 230 kilometers east northeast of Surigao City.

It was moving 15 kilometers per hour (kph) and packing a maximum sustained wind speed of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)

