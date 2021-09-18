Suspect in 1992 slay of Iligan barangay captain and daughter nabbed in Bukidnon

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 18 Sept) – A suspect in the killing of a barangay captain here and his three-year old daughter in 1992 was arrested on Friday evening in Dagubaan, Talakag, Bukidnon.

Police Captain Taha Tambog, Chief of Police Station 3 in Iligan City, identified the suspect as Ayaw Mansumayan Salacob, a farmer and resident in that village.

Tambog said Salacob, the region’s second most wanted person, has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of double murder, issued by Judge Amir Pundocar of Regional Trial Court Judge Branch 3 in Iligan City on September 20, 1993. The warrant recommended no bail.

Salacob was charged for killing February 1, 1992 Cadir Mansumayan, barangay captian of Kalilangan, and his three-year old daughter on February 1, 1992. Tambogs said the daughter’s body was “almost cut into two due to the impact of the bullets.”

Tambog said Salacob went into hiding, moving to different places in Bukidnon and Lanao del Sur until an informant recently confirmed his whereabouts in Talakag, Bukidnon.

Tambog said the killing of Mansumayan was believed to be election-related.

“The joint police operation was in cooperation with Talakag Police Station Chief Police Major Dennis Rowel Flores of Talakag, Bukidnon and Iligan City Mobile Force Company,” he said. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

