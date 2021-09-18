Up to 11 hours of power outage in Surigao on Sunday

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 September) – Eleven towns and Surigao City in Surigao del Norte and five towns in Surigao del Sur will experience power outages of up to 11 hours on Sunday for maintenance operations and replacement of transmission line hardware and accessories, Kristoffer Abellanosa, media liaison of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) in Caraga said.

He said energy consumers of Surigao del Norte Electric Cooperative (SURNECO), Siargao Island Eletric Cooperative (SIARELCO), and Surigao del Sur Electtric Cooperative (SURSECO) 2 will be affected.

The whole franchise area of SURSECO 2 and SIARELCO will experience prolonged blackout at 7:30 AM-6:30 PM while Surigao City and some town will have two power curtailment schedules at 7:30 AM to 12:00 noon and 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM

SURSECO covers the first political district of Surigao del Sur covering the towns of Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Tandag City, Tago, San Miguel, Bayabas, Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin and Lianga.

According to the advisory of Sunreco, power outage will be experienced from 7 a.m. to 12 noon and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Surigao City, the towns of San Francisco, Malimono, SIson, Tagana-an, Placer, Bacuag; from 7 a.m. to 12 noon in Barangay Anibongan and Poniente in Giggaquit; from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the towns of Tubod, Mainit, Alegria, Claver, Gigaquit except Barangay Anibongan and Poniente).

“NGCP will exert all efforts to restore power earlier or as scheduled,” Abellanosa said.

“Replacing old electric poles and other maintenance works under our distribution franchise area will be undertaken as well,” said Engr. Virbuen Ladaga, general manager of Surneco. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments