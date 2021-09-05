Worker killed, another injured as Digos bridge due for demolition collapses

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 05 Sept) – A 60-year-old bridge in Digos City, Davao del Sur which was scheduled for demolition after it was damaged by previous earthquakes collapsed around 12 noon on Saturday, killing one person and injuring another, both workers of the project’s contractor, TSK Builders and Supply.

Dean Ortiz, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Davao Public Affairs and Information Officer, said on Sunday that the two-lane Ebreo Bridge, constructed in the 1960s and closed to vehicular traffic since May last year, was supposed to be demolished on Monday to give way to the construction of a three-way lane bridge that would replace it.

He said there was ongoing excavation by the contractor “at Abutment A of the existing old bridge” in preparation for the board filing at the project site when the bridge collapsed.

In a report by DXDC RMN Davao, the Digos City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) identified the casualty as Joyco Failma, 30, of Upper Panuntungan, Davao City, and the injured as Dexter Orapa, 37, of Santo Rosario, Digos City. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

